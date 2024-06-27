Peadar Mogan named GAA Player Of The Month for May

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan has been named the PwC GAA|GPA Football Player of the Month for May.

The St. Nauls man was pivotal in Donegal’s Ulster Final win over Armagh in Clones.

He was also a key man in the win over Tyrone in the first game of the All Ireland Series – he chipped in with 0-3 in Ballybofey that day.

Mogan and Donegal’s next assignment is an All Ireland Quarter Final clash with Louth this coming Sunday at Croke Park.

That game has a 1:15pm throw in. There will be live match coverage on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney.