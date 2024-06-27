Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Peadar Mogan named GAA Player Of The Month for May

Photo Donegal GAA

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan has been named the PwC GAA|GPA Football Player of the Month for May.

The St. Nauls man was pivotal in Donegal’s Ulster Final win over Armagh in Clones.

He was also a key man in the win over Tyrone in the first game of the All Ireland Series – he chipped in with 0-3 in Ballybofey that day.

Mogan and Donegal’s next assignment is an All Ireland Quarter Final clash with Louth this coming Sunday at Croke Park.

That game has a 1:15pm throw in. There will be live match coverage on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney.

Top Stories

Kevin Pyne
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking assistance in locating missing Donegal teenager

27 June 2024
448987468_778755141086170_805352063001194089_n
News, Top Stories

Yacht racers rescued off Malin Head last night

27 June 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-Purple-2
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices on Thursday June 27th

27 June 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions to Laghy

27 June 2024
