Donegal beat Louth to book All Ireland Semi-Final spot against Galway – Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney react

Donegal have beaten Louth 1-23 to 0-18 in the All Ireland Quarter Final at Croke Park this afternoon, which means Jim McGuinness’ men return to an All Ireland Semi Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Galway will be the opponents in 2 weeks time at GAA HQ after their dramatic win over Dublin yesterday evening.

Donegal were in control of today’s contest from the beginning and were never under any real pressure having led 0-11 to 0-08 at half time.

A goal from Eoghan Ban Gallagher in the second half sealed the deal.

Five points from Peadar Mogan earned him the Man Of The Match award, while there were other great performances from the likes of Oisin Gallen and Michael Langan.

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh…