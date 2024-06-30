Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal beat Louth to book All Ireland Semi-Final spot against Galway – Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney react

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh in action against Louth today

Donegal have beaten Louth 1-23 to 0-18 in the All Ireland Quarter Final at Croke Park this afternoon, which means Jim McGuinness’ men return to an All Ireland Semi Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Galway will be the opponents in 2 weeks time at GAA HQ after their dramatic win over Dublin yesterday evening.

Donegal were in control of today’s contest from the beginning and were never under any real pressure having led 0-11 to 0-08 at half time.

A goal from Eoghan Ban Gallagher in the second half sealed the deal.

Five points from Peadar Mogan earned him the Man Of The Match award, while there were other great performances from the likes of Oisin Gallen and Michael Langan.

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh…

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Provisional completion dates confirmed for Buncrana & Ballybofey – Stranorlar sewerage schemes

30 June 2024
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
