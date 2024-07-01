Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford MD

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He replaces outgoing Mayor Kevin Bradley who missed out on a seat in last month’s local election.

Having held the role twice previously as well as Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor McMonagle says the regeneration of Letterkenny, the delivery of social housing and the defective concrete block issue will be his focus over the next year.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says now is the time to implement the work of the past number of years:

 

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Councillor Ciaran Brogan takes over the role of Leas Cathaoirleach from Cllr Pauric McGarvey.

Tributes were paid today to both Kevin Bradley and John O’Donnell who lost their seats in the local elections for their contribution to the MD.

