A Donegal County Councillor is warning of the dangers of phone chargers after a family member of his had a lucky escape yesterday.

A phone and charger were discovered smouldering in Councillor Michael McClafferty’s home after a family member of his noticed a burning smell.

Councillor McClafferty says the incident acts as a stark reminder of the dangers of chargers left unattended.

He fears it could have been a very different outcome if the phone was left charging overnight: