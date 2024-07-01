Information session for female entrepreneurs to take place tomorrow

Information Sessions on helping women who are engaged in entrepreneurship will be held in Gaoth Dobhair tomorrow.

The EMPOWER program, in partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta is a free initiative from the innovation hubs of Atlantic Technological University and the Rubicon Centre at Munster Technological University, is providing a new program for women entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht.

Maria Staunton, Coordinator of EMPOWER, says the programme is about building a network and confidence.

Representatives from the programme, technological universities as well as gteic managers will be hosting information sessions for interested applicants in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair, Dún na nGall on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am

Two programs are starting in September 2024:

EMPOWER/CUMASÚ Tús (Start): Women with an early-stage idea (less than 18 months) looking to set up or grow their business. This programme will run once a week, for approx 4 hours, mostly online over 12 weeks.

EMPOWER/CUMASÚ Fás (Growth): Women with a business (18 months plus) looking to scale and grow. Over 140 women have participated in the EMPOWER Program to date.

More information: www.empowerprogramme.ie/cumasu.