Cllr Jack Murray elected as Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

Councillor Jack Murray has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District.
He replaced Cllr Terry Crossan, who was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.
Cllr Murray had previously held the role of Leas-Cathaoirleach.
