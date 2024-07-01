Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man rescued by RNLI says he wouldn’t have made it back to shore without them


A man who was rescued by the RNLI over the weekend says he and his friend would not have made it back it to shore without the volunteer crew’s help.

Seamus Martin and his fishing mate Michael were coming back in from a day on the water when they were hit by a freak wave.

As a result, Michael dislocated his shoulder.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard to Carryblagh.

The pair were recovered, and then handed over to medial professionals.

Seamus, who has 30 years experience in fishing, told Greg Hughes he could not fault the team in their efforts:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road to close as crane required to recover overturned lorry

1 July 2024
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to visit Newmills Corn and Flax Mills as it reopens for season

1 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 July 2024
Michael Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr’s family member has lucky escape as phone charger almost catches fire

1 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road to close as crane required to recover overturned lorry

1 July 2024
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to visit Newmills Corn and Flax Mills as it reopens for season

1 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 July 2024
Michael Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr’s family member has lucky escape as phone charger almost catches fire

1 July 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí tend scene of collision which sees lorry off the road

1 July 2024
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man rescued by RNLI says he wouldn’t have made it back to shore without them

1 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube