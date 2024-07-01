Man rescued by RNLI says he wouldn’t have made it back to shore without them



A man who was rescued by the RNLI over the weekend says he and his friend would not have made it back it to shore without the volunteer crew’s help.

Seamus Martin and his fishing mate Michael were coming back in from a day on the water when they were hit by a freak wave.

As a result, Michael dislocated his shoulder.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard to Carryblagh.

The pair were recovered, and then handed over to medial professionals.

Seamus, who has 30 years experience in fishing, told Greg Hughes he could not fault the team in their efforts: