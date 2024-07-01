People urged to visit Newmills Corn and Flax Mills as it reopens for season

Locals and tourists are being urged to ensure a visit to Newmills Corn and Flax Mills is on their agenda when visiting Letterkenny.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says it’s vital there’s an increase in footfall to the amenity to ensure additional funding for it can be secured.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan previously said the Corn and Flax Mills would not be given any significant funding unless there was a rise in footfall.

The Corn and Flax Mill has officially reopened for the season today.

Councillor Kelly believes more services could be provided on site to attract more visitors: