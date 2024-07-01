Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we talk to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who calls on the Government to do more to support unpaid carers. Fionna Kelly from the ATU discusses today’s CAO ‘change of mind’ deadline and there are details of the rate of NCT failures in Donegal:

We hear of a new study which shows an increase in patients being admitted to hospital malnourished. There’s upset at restricted opening hours at Glenveagh Castle and we hear from a lucky fisherman who is full of praise for the RNLI:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, Mark Gallagher discusses his travel website ‘Something to remember’ and we tell you why the cost of having your recycling bin collected may increase: