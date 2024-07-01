Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we talk to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who calls on the Government to do more to support unpaid carers. Fionna Kelly from the ATU discusses today’s CAO ‘change of mind’ deadline and there are details of the rate of NCT failures in Donegal:

We hear of a new study which shows an increase in patients being admitted to hospital malnourished. There’s upset at restricted opening hours at Glenveagh Castle and we hear from a lucky fisherman who is full of praise for the RNLI:

Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, Mark Gallagher discusses his travel website  ‘Something to remember’ and we tell you why the cost of  having your recycling bin collected may increase:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road to close as crane required to recover overturned lorry

1 July 2024
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to visit Newmills Corn and Flax Mills as it reopens for season

1 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 July 2024
Michael Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr’s family member has lucky escape as phone charger almost catches fire

1 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road to close as crane required to recover overturned lorry

1 July 2024
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to visit Newmills Corn and Flax Mills as it reopens for season

1 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 July 2024
Michael Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr’s family member has lucky escape as phone charger almost catches fire

1 July 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí tend scene of collision which sees lorry off the road

1 July 2024
ArranmoreRNLI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man rescued by RNLI says he wouldn’t have made it back to shore without them

1 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube