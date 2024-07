SSE Airtricity is reducing its price tariffs on gas and electricity by 10% today.

Customers can expect to save up to €150 per annum as the suppliers third price reduction in less than a year comes into effect.

The reduction in price comes amid the falling cost of gas and electricity.

Up to a quarter of a million electricity customers and 90 thousand gas customers will benefit from the move.

Bonkers.ie spokesperson Darragh Cassidy says it’s good news: