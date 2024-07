Time is running out for students to change their CAO choices.

The deadline for students to change their chosen course is 5pm this evening.

Changes can be made free of charge, and students are being urged to focus on their preferred options, not what points they think they will receive.

Fiona Kelly, ATU Marketing and Student Recruitment Manager told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that parents and guardians should check in with their young people: