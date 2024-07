Tourists are being left disappointed when visiting Glenveagh National Park to discover the Castle closed to the public.

It’s believed the amenity is inaccessible on certain days due to staff shortages.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has written to the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan seeking clarity on the staffing situation.

He says visitors are travelling long distances to Glenveagh to be denied access to the attraction: