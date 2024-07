An urgent appeal for blood donations is being made with some blood groups at under 3 days of stock.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service needs to boost supply by nearly 500 donations per week to meet demand.

Current levels including O negative and B negative are at just 2 days supply, with O positive at just over 3 days.

IBTS Director of Donor Services Paul McKinney says people of African heritage are being asked to contribute blood: