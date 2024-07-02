Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, we hear from two Buncrana sisters who have have qualified for the Under 19 European Championship Squad, we hear about fresh concerns about the availability of a nurse at the Health Centre in Fahan, and it’s a big day for the Muff Liqour Company………..

This hour kicks off with Community Garda Information, Foyle Search and Rescue issues an appeal for operational volunteers, and and we hear about an upcoming Pride event in West Donegal…………..

In Hour Three, Finn Harps FAI Cup success 50 years ago is remembered with captain Jim Sheridan, and we go into the garden with Paul McLaughlin……….