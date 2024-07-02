Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, we hear from two Buncrana sisters who have have qualified for the Under 19 European Championship Squad, we hear about fresh concerns about the availability of a nurse at the Health Centre in Fahan, and it’s a big day for the Muff Liqour Company……….. 

This hour kicks off with Community Garda Information,  Foyle Search and Rescue issues an appeal for operational volunteers, and and we hear about an upcoming Pride event in West Donegal…………..

In Hour Three, Finn Harps FAI Cup success 50 years ago is remembered with captain Jim Sheridan, and we go into the garden with Paul McLaughlin……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne
Top Stories, Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Community Garda Information on Tuesday July 2nd

2 July 2024
Soc Dems
News, Top Stories

Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy confirm they won’t contest general election

2 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of Fahan Health Centre brought into question again

2 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

grainne
Top Stories, Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Community Garda Information on Tuesday July 2nd

2 July 2024
Soc Dems
News, Top Stories

Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy confirm they won’t contest general election

2 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of Fahan Health Centre brought into question again

2 July 2024
donkey sanctuary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into attempted theft at Donegal Donkey Sanctuary

2 July 2024
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Epidemic of violence against women’ – Justice Minister

2 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube