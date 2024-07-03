‘Umbrella of Donegal Tourism needs to be expanded to include Inishowen’ – Cllr McDermott

The umbrella of Donegal Tourism needs to be expanded to include Inishowen.

That’s according to Councillor Martin McDermott. He says the efforts of Go Visit Inishowen are not being fully utilised as the peninsula is missing out on essential funding from Donegal Tourism.

Concerns over the knock on effect on businesses in the area have been repeatedly raised.

Councillor McDermott says with a downturn in visitors to Inishowen, it’s clear the peninsula is not being treated equally to the rest of Donegal: