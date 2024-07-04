Groups fear new Family Law Bill could exacerbate rather than ease delays

A number of organisations have come together to ask that the Justice Minister make changes to the Family Courts Bill 2022 in a bid to ease delays in the court, and minimise the trauma being experienced by people going through a very difficult experience.

Among those seeking change is the Law Society, which says while the bill’s provision for Alternative Dispute Resolution through mediation is important, there are situations such ad domestic violence where this is inappropriate, and that needs to be recognised.

The Law Society is also opposed to a provision for divorce cases to be processed in the District Courts, saying it could clog up a system which already experiences severe delays.

Barrister Keith Walsh is a former Chair of the society’s Family Law Committee………

Keith Walsh’s interview in full –