Day services for older people resumes in Lifford

Day Services for older people have resumed in Lifford.

Services had ceased due to the pandemic.

The HSE has confirmed that the Day Centre, located at Habinteg Housing Association in Lifford, now offers services for older people in the Lifford Catchment Area, which includes Castlefin, Convoy, Raphoe, St Johnston, Killea, and Carrigans.

The centre will operate five days a week and will accommodate eight clients each day.

Meals and transport will be provided through the HSE.

A variety of social activities, such as arts, crafts, bingo, exercises, and music, will be provided daily.

Dermot Monaghan, HSE IHA Manager for Donegal, says the resumption of services demonstrates the HSE’s commitment to providing the best care for the elderly.