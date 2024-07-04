Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 04/07/24

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly will be taking a look at the stand out ties in the Donegal Club Championship draws with former Dr Maguire Cup winning player and manager Brendan Kilcoyne.

There’s a preview of this weekend’s All Ireland Minor Football Final, we’ll hear from the Oak Leaf county of Derry who play Armagh in an all Ulster decider.

It’s also busy night of League of Ireland action as well, we’re talking Finn Harps with Joe Boyle and there will be coverage of Harps game against Kerry with Diarmaid Doherty and Keith Cowan.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 4th

4 July 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Resivoir interruption affecting Letterkenny

4 July 2024
Thomas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle challenges Tanaiste on SEAI grant scheme for DCB homeowners

4 July 2024
Plastic Bottle Recycling
News, Top Stories

3 million containers a day being returned through Deposit Return Scheme

4 July 2024
