The Score – 04/07/24

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly will be taking a look at the stand out ties in the Donegal Club Championship draws with former Dr Maguire Cup winning player and manager Brendan Kilcoyne.

There’s a preview of this weekend’s All Ireland Minor Football Final, we’ll hear from the Oak Leaf county of Derry who play Armagh in an all Ulster decider.

It’s also busy night of League of Ireland action as well, we’re talking Finn Harps with Joe Boyle and there will be coverage of Harps game against Kerry with Diarmaid Doherty and Keith Cowan.