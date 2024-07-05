ESRI report identifies high rates of Covid-19 linked to non-deprived areas in Donegal

An ESRI report has found that non-deprived areas along the border had higher rates of Covid-19.

Across the country however, infection rates were a third higher in less affluent areas.

Cross-border mobility between areas with differing public health strategies and testing strategies has been blamed for higher Covid rates in border counties.

Dr Anne Devlin, author of the report believes a number of factors contributed to the spread of the virus in counties like Donegal:

You can read the full report here