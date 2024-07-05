Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ESRI report identifies high rates of Covid-19 linked to non-deprived areas in Donegal

An ESRI report has found that non-deprived areas along the border had higher rates of Covid-19.

Across the country however, infection rates were a third higher in less affluent areas.

Cross-border mobility between areas with differing public health strategies and testing strategies has been blamed for higher Covid rates in border counties.

Dr Anne Devlin, author of the report believes a number of factors contributed to the spread of the virus in counties like Donegal:

 

You can read the full report here

Arrest
News

Arrest made after vehicles damaged in Derry overnight

5 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to cause disruptions to Killyclug and Letterkenny

5 July 2024
LiveRegister1
News, Top Stories

Number of people on live register in Donegal up slightly

5 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2024
