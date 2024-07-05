Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Government’s approach to FASD slack’ – Deputy Pringle

The Government’s approach to Foetal alcohol spectrum disorders has been labelled ‘slack’.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has highlighted the need for a foetal alcohol project to be undertaken with a multi-care sector approach in the Dail said FASD is an unrecognised condition which the country is unprepared for.

He says agencies are working on the ground to deal with the disorders while state agencies are not recognising it.

After expressing his dismay that Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman was not in attendance to discuss the Topical Issue, Deputy Pringle told Minister of State Ossain Smyth instead that a delay in funding reaching for FASD Ireland will result in children missing out:

