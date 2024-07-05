Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorsport: Caolan Irwin returns to action after injury

 

Caolan Irwin

Following a break from racing due to an injury sustained at Silverstone in 2023, 26 year old Donegal man Caolan Irwin will return to action this weekend in the Pirelli National Sportbike class at Snetterton BSB with Burrows Engineering / RK racing aboard an Aprilia 660.

“I am really excited to get back to British Championship this weekend. I’ve been out of racing since 2022 in my head so it’s been a long time but I didn’t want to come back until I was fully fit and ready. So that’s exactly how I’ve found myself now. Charlotte from RK racing has been a huge supporter of my racing in the past and it made sense to do something with Charlotte and John. I’ve been working closely with the guys this year already and I love the environment so I am buzzing to get started. Thank you to Charlotte, John and my personal sponsors for getting me back to British Championship”.

Charlotte Richardson of RK Racing says: “It is great to continue to support Caolan upon his return to racing and having his support to BE/ RK – in our first year at BSB with Jack. Looking forward to some exciting weekends ahead together.”

