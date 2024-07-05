Serious concerns raised over spending of €19m sanctioned to reduce scoliosis surgery waiting list

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that it is a scandal that €19m sanctioned to reduce spinal surgery waiting lists for children with scoliosis has not been spent on what it was earmarked for.

In 2022 Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the allocation for Children’s Health Ireland in a commitment to reduce waiting lists.

The Minister this week, acknowledged that the funds were not used in the area as was directed by him.

Despite warnings from parents and advocacy groups an audit was only carried out this year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty however, says it’s unacceptable that the Health Minister is still unclear as to how exactly the €19m was spent: