UK Election Results

The British Labour party has won a landslide victory in the UK election.

Although the counting of votes is still continuing, Labour is on track to secure over 400 seats.

Its been a wipeout for the Conservatives, with a number of cabinet Ministers like Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt losing their seats.

The UK Reform party led by Nigel Farage has also produced a strong showing.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will become the next Prime Minister:

Well, the Taoiseach’s sent his ‘warmest congratulations’ to the new British Prime Minister.

Simon Harris says Keir Starmer has brought the Labour party to a ‘comprehensive victory’ and he looks forward to working with him as ‘neighbours and friends’.

In his statement the Taoiseach says he’s looking forward to ‘early engagement’ with the incoming PM, saying they ‘both share a desire’ for the relationship between Britain and Ireland to go from strength to strength.

Sinn Fein is now the North’s largest Westminster party for the first time.

Sinn Fein’s Órfhlaith Begley has retained her seat in West Tyrone while in Fermanagh and South Tyrone Pat Cullen has been elected.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has held onto his seat in Foyle and the DUP’s Gregory Campbell has been re-elected in East Derry.

It’s been a tough election for the DUP who have lost seats this time round. In a shock result, Ian Paisley Junior has lost his North Antrim seat to TUV leader Jim Allister.