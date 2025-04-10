Nearly half of all new cars sold in Donegal last month were hybrids

There were 579 private cars registered for the first time in Donegal during March, 288 of them new vehicles.

Of the new vehicles, the most popular brand was Kia, while hybrid engines accounted for almost half the cars sold.

Of the 288 new cars bought in Donegal last month, 71 were petrol and electric hybrids, 48 were petrol or diesel plug-in hybrids and eight were diesel electric hybrids.

Of the remainder, 63 had diesel engines, 61 had petrol engines, and 37 were fully electric.

The most popular brand in the county in March was Kia, with 53 cars sold across the range.

Next came Toyota with 47, Volkswagon with 31 and Skoda with 30.