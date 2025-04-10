Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Nearly half of all new cars sold in Donegal last month were hybrids

There were 579 private cars registered for the first time in Donegal during March, 288 of them new vehicles.

Of the new vehicles, the most popular brand was Kia, while hybrid engines accounted for almost half the cars sold.

Of the 288 new cars bought in Donegal last month, 71 were petrol and electric hybrids, 48 were petrol or diesel plug-in hybrids and eight were diesel electric hybrids.

Of the remainder, 63 had diesel engines, 61 had petrol engines, and 37 were fully electric.

The most popular brand in the county in March was Kia, with 53 cars sold across the range.

Next came Toyota with 47, Volkswagon with 31 and Skoda with 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Shoplifting
Audio, News

‘Donegal shoplifters are giving two fingers to the state’ – MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

10 April 2025
Martin McDermott
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil speaking rights row fallout leads to fears that DCB legislation will be delayed until after summer

10 April 2025
Lidl Carndonagh (1)
News

30 new jobs to be created with opening of new Lidl store in Donegal

10 April 2025
Speed Limits
News

Motorist caught speeding in St Johnston among notable National Slow Down Day detections

10 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Shoplifting
Audio, News

‘Donegal shoplifters are giving two fingers to the state’ – MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

10 April 2025
Martin McDermott
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil speaking rights row fallout leads to fears that DCB legislation will be delayed until after summer

10 April 2025
Lidl Carndonagh (1)
News

30 new jobs to be created with opening of new Lidl store in Donegal

10 April 2025
Speed Limits
News

Motorist caught speeding in St Johnston among notable National Slow Down Day detections

10 April 2025
Little Angels School
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education Minister says everything possible will be done to accommodate Little Angels pupils

10 April 2025
Hybrid
Top Stories, News

Nearly half of all new cars sold in Donegal last month were hybrids

10 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube