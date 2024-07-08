Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

126,000 families will receive the Back-to-School allowance this week, 5,897 in Donegal.

Over €47.5 million is being distributed to help with the cost of school uniforms, shoes and equipment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphrey’s says the funds will support the school costs of 223,000 children, with the electronic payments being made from today.

10,615 children in Donegal will benefit.

Applications for the Back-to-school allowance are still open, with claims being processed up until September 30th.