Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

126,000 families will receive the Back-to-School allowance this week, 5,897 in Donegal.

Over €47.5 million is being distributed to help with the cost of school uniforms, shoes and equipment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphrey’s says the funds will support the school costs of 223,000 children, with the electronic payments being made from today.

10,615 children in Donegal will benefit.

Applications for the Back-to-school allowance are still open, with claims being processed up until September 30th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

8 July 2024
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Council seeking expressions of interest for provision of emergency accommodation and social housing

8 July 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members begin strike action

8 July 2024
FAI
News, Top Stories

Potential victims of alleged FAI misconduct encouraged to come forward

8 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

School
News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

8 July 2024
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Council seeking expressions of interest for provision of emergency accommodation and social housing

8 July 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members begin strike action

8 July 2024
FAI
News, Top Stories

Potential victims of alleged FAI misconduct encouraged to come forward

8 July 2024
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

New Green Party leader to be revealed today

8 July 2024
keir starmer
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Prime Minister visiting NI today

8 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube