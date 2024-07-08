Back to back Player of the Month awards for Peadar Mogan

Peader Mogan has added the June’s PwC GAA/GPA Football Player of the Month award to the one he won in May.

The Donegal man continued his fine form with another man of the match performance at Croke Park, scoring five points in the quarter final win over Louth, helping Donegal to a first All Ireland semi final in ten years.

Mogan seen off the Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Galway’s Dylan McHugh to land back to back player awards.

The last three honours have gone to Donegal players, with Ryan McHugh the winner back in April.