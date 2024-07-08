Cllr Martin McDermott elected as Chair of Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme Committee

Cllr Martin McDermott has been elected as Chairperson of the Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme Committee on Donegal County Council.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle made the proposal, outlining that while he was initially going to nominate a member of the 100% Redress Party, it’s their view that they would prefer to take a year to gain experience before taking on the role.

Cllr Ali Farren seconded the nomination.

Meanwhile, Cllr Tomás Seán Devine of the 100% Redress Party has been chosen to take on the Vice Chair position.

He was nominated by fellow party member, Cllr Joy Beard and seconded by Independent Declan Meehan.

The nominations have come off the back of a restructuring of the committee, that a new Chair and Vice-Chair will be chosen on an annual basis.