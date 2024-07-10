Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dry spell for Finn Valley Leisure Centre as staff find empty pool this morning

The Finn Valley Leisure Centre have announced their swimming pool facilities will be closed for the next few days as the pool has drained unexpectedly.

Staff happened upon the empty pool this morning upon opening.

It means that swimming lessons and planned water activities are now cancelled, with attendees being notified by phone.

The leisure centre is asking at this time that the public refrain from calling at they aim to notify customers.

Updates will be available via their social media channels and the gym remains opened.

