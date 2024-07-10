European football is an exciting time for Derry – Ruaidhri Higgins



Derry City return to European action on Thursday evening as the Candystrips head for Gibraltar to face Bruno’s Magpies in the first leg of their Europa Conference League Qualification, (Kick off 5pm Irish time).

Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins says Europe is an exciting time for the club:

The prize on offer for the winner is a fixture with Denmark’s Copenhagen, Higgins says he isn’t looking anyway near that outcome just yet:

Derry will look to put last weeks defeat to Sligo behind them, and aided by over 250 travelling supporters will seek to take the advantage in the tie ahead of next weeks second leg at The Brandywell.

That’s a scenario that wets the appetite of the Derry Manager:

Pat Hoban was involved with Dundalk when they took on the Magpies in last years qualifier. With 30 degree heat expected, Hoban feels they will have a lot to manage during the game: