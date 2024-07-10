Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we have reaction to an report from the Ditch which highlights controversial advice the former Attorney General gave government in relation to the defective concrete block scheme:

Christina reacts to the Ditch story, we hear of progress in the campaign for tax breaks for those attending the gym, yoga classes etc and there’s advice for holidaymakers to avoid being victims of fraud:

Wellness Wednesday discusses chronic pain, Chris is in with business news, Mauraid explains how her family have been excluded from the defective blocks scheme and we hear calls for FM radios to be compulsory in new cars: