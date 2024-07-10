Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we have reaction to an report from the Ditch which highlights controversial advice the former Attorney General gave government in relation to the defective concrete block scheme:

Christina reacts to the Ditch story, we hear of progress in the campaign for tax breaks for those attending the gym, yoga classes etc and there’s advice for holidaymakers to avoid being victims of fraud:

Wellness Wednesday discusses chronic pain, Chris is in with business news, Mauraid explains how her family have been excluded from the defective blocks scheme and we hear calls for FM radios to be compulsory in new cars:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested on suspicion of drug related offences in Derry

10 July 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 201 – Career opportunities and promoting Donegal produce at the Mary from Dungloe Festival

10 July 2024
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal FRC Network receives €3,000 for National Play Day

10 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested on suspicion of drug related offences in Derry

10 July 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 201 – Career opportunities and promoting Donegal produce at the Mary from Dungloe Festival

10 July 2024
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal FRC Network receives €3,000 for National Play Day

10 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-10 105349
News, Top Stories

Donegal motivational speaker expected to join Seanad

10 July 2024
finn valley centre
News, Top Stories

Dry spell for Finn Valley Leisure Centre as staff find empty pool this morning

10 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube