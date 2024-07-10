Private correspondence leaked urging that costs be kept down in DCB remediation scheme

An article released by The Ditch has revealed that Housing Minister Dara O’Brien was urged to keep costs down in relation to the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme by Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

In was in private correspondence to ensure the scheme wouldn’t be abused.

Mr. Gallagher shared his fears that affected home owners would use the money for home improvements rather that remedial works.

The Ditch also revealed that the Housing Minister was also told to avoid words such as ‘compensate’ and ‘redress’.

Research Director for Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University and affected homeowner Prof. Paul Dunlop told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show that he is insulted and disgusted by the ideas proposed by the Attorney General: