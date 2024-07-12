Harps reveal signing of new winger who has impressed on trial

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of winger Gavin Gilmore, who has put pen to paper following a successful trial period at Finn Park.

Gilmore came through the Galway United academy before signing with Athlone Town. He most recently played with his local club Athenry.

He has signed a contract to the end of the season.

On the club’s social media platforms, Harps boss Darren Murphy said : “I’m very happy to have Gavin on board. He has impressed since coming into the club and did well in the Cliftonville friendly so we’re delighted he has signed now and I’m looking forward to working with him. “

Murphy continued: “He fits the profile of what we’re trying to do at the club, giving young, hungry players a platform to go out and play at this level. I’m sure our fans will give him a warm welcome to Ballybofey and Donegal.”

It is not clear yet whether Gilmore will feature in this evening’s squad for the game away to Cork City.