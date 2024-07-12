Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harps reveal signing of new winger who has impressed on trial

Gavin Gilmore (centre) seen here in the friendly match between Finn Harps and Cliftonville FC at Finn Park last Sunday. (Photo by Clare McCahill)

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of winger Gavin Gilmore, who has put pen to paper following a successful trial period at Finn Park.

Gilmore came through the Galway United academy before signing with Athlone Town. He most recently played with his local club Athenry. 

He has signed a contract to the end of the season.

On the club’s social media platforms, Harps boss Darren Murphy said : “I’m very happy to have Gavin on board. He has impressed since coming into the club and did well in the Cliftonville friendly so we’re delighted he has signed now and I’m looking forward to working with him. “

Murphy continued: “He fits the profile of what we’re trying to do at the club, giving young, hungry players a platform to go out and play at this level. I’m sure our fans will give him a warm welcome to Ballybofey and Donegal.”

It is not clear yet whether Gilmore will feature in this evening’s squad for the game away to Cork City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

One person hospitalised following Letterkenny crash

12 July 2024
unnamed (26)
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert declared hoax

12 July 2024
Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Government is fully committed to DCB scheme in aftermath of The Ditch revelations

12 July 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Delays expected as emergency services deal with crash in Letterkenny

12 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

One person hospitalised following Letterkenny crash

12 July 2024
unnamed (26)
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert declared hoax

12 July 2024
Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Government is fully committed to DCB scheme in aftermath of The Ditch revelations

12 July 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Delays expected as emergency services deal with crash in Letterkenny

12 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Clanabogan Road, Omagh closed following serious crash

12 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube