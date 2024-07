Galway have beaten Donegal 1-14 to 0-15 in the All Ireland Semi Final at Croke Park this evening, which means Jim McGuinness’ team miss out on a spot in the All Ireland Final.

Galway will face Armagh in 2 weeks time after their victory over Kerry yesterday.

The game was tight the whole way through but Liam Silke’s 70th minute point sealed Donegal’s fate.

Dylan McHugh was awarded Man of the Match.

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh….