Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Minster of State with special responsibilities for Fishing Timmy Dooley joins Greg to invite applications to the FLAG programme and discuss catch monitoring in Killybegs. Derry and Strabane Mayor Lillian Barr calls for an education initiative for young adults with additional needs and we how a BBQ and other rubbish has been recovered from the top of Muckish:

We have Community Garda Information, a chat about the benefit of electric cars for older people and news on the reopening of toilets in Rathmullan recently closed due to vandalism:

There are calls for submissions for a public display to mark Traveller Pride Month, we hear why its been decided to sell homes in Ballymacool on the open market after negotiations with the Council fell through and we chat to two students from Loreto who have created two great businesses:

8 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Public warned of increased risk of wildfire

8 April 2025
Garda Exterior
News

Child’s bike stolen from house in Letterkenny

8 April 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

New boiler stolen from house under renovation in Kilmacrennan

8 April 2025
