Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

The Electoral Commission says the wording for any future referendums should be published at least four months before polling day.

It’s one of five recommendations from the independent commission, after completing a review of the Family and Care Referendums held back in March.

It also recommends reviewing the design of ballot papers and removing the broadcast moratorium – which currently bans broadcasters from reporting on elections and referendums from 2pm the day before polls open until after they’re closed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 15th

15 July 2024
nwra-rit-169jc
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

15 July 2024
A 'Polling Station' sign outside village hall during a UK election.
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

15 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 15th

15 July 2024
nwra-rit-169jc
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA calls on government to fast track infrastructure projects in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland

15 July 2024
A 'Polling Station' sign outside village hall during a UK election.
News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

15 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of incident at Coolboy

15 July 2024
Home tax deduction
News, Top Stories

Public’s views sought on variation of local property tax

15 July 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube