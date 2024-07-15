Electoral Commission says wording of referendums should be published four months in advance

The Electoral Commission says the wording for any future referendums should be published at least four months before polling day.

It’s one of five recommendations from the independent commission, after completing a review of the Family and Care Referendums held back in March.

It also recommends reviewing the design of ballot papers and removing the broadcast moratorium – which currently bans broadcasters from reporting on elections and referendums from 2pm the day before polls open until after they’re closed.