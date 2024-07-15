Loughrey helps Ireland to super point at Women’s U19 Euro Championship

The Republic of Ireland earned a hard-fought point in their opening game of the Women’s Under-19 European Championships on Monday.

Dave Connell’s side held defending champions Spain to a scoreless draw in Lithuania.

It took a mammoth defensive effort to seal a point against a classy Spanish side.

Inishowen’s Jodie Loughrey played her part as the Irish put in an outstanding display of defending.

Jodie’s sister Kerri is also in the squad but was an unused substitute.

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with Germany on Thursday.

Ireland: Katie Keane; Meabh Russell, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen, Aoife Kelly, Jodie Loughrey; Jess Fitzgerald (Hannah Healy 65), Sophie Morrin (Mary Phillips 78); Ellen Dolan, Joy Ralph (Rola Olusola 87), Lia O’Leary.