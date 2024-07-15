Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road works to commence on Convent Road today

Active travel works on Convent Road are due to begin today and continue for about five months.

Traffic lights will be in operation to allow single lane traffic and where possible two lane traffic.

The West Hill to the school area is to be completed first, prior to school opening in September.

Convent Road from West Hill to Paddy Harte road will be reduced to one lane and no parking along this section shall be permitted from the beginning of September.

Donegal County Council have apologised for any inconvenience that this may cause and say they aim to complete the works as quickly as possible.

light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Over 100 without power in Carndonagh

15 July 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns growing over repeated incidents of graffiti in West Donegal

15 July 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man injured in early morning crash in Castlefinn

15 July 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recruitment freeze ends today

15 July 2024
