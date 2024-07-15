Road works to commence on Convent Road today

Active travel works on Convent Road are due to begin today and continue for about five months.

Traffic lights will be in operation to allow single lane traffic and where possible two lane traffic.

The West Hill to the school area is to be completed first, prior to school opening in September.

Convent Road from West Hill to Paddy Harte road will be reduced to one lane and no parking along this section shall be permitted from the beginning of September.

Donegal County Council have apologised for any inconvenience that this may cause and say they aim to complete the works as quickly as possible.