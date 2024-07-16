Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Browne McMonagle starts Killarney Festival with double

Tuesday is day two of the July Festival at Killarney, where a seven-race card gets underway at 5.10pm.

Dylan Browne McMonagle will be looking to continue his good form in Kerry this evening.

On day one yesterday, the Donegal Jockey had two wins and two second placed finishes in his four rides with trainer Joseph O Brien.

He won on the 11/4 shot Apples and Banannas and on Galen at 4/9 while he also finished second on The Ginger Wizard and Sissi.

Elsewhere, Oisin Orr picked up a 41st win of the season in the UK, taking victory on My Harrison George at Ayr.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

glenties
News, Top Stories

Efforts underway to prepare Town Centre First Plan for Glenties

16 July 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

National Inpatient Experience Survey underway at LUH

16 July 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting Glencolumkille

16 July 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMO raises health and safety concerns over HSE’s recruitment ceiling

16 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

glenties
News, Top Stories

Efforts underway to prepare Town Centre First Plan for Glenties

16 July 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

National Inpatient Experience Survey underway at LUH

16 July 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting Glencolumkille

16 July 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMO raises health and safety concerns over HSE’s recruitment ceiling

16 July 2024
Micheal Dail
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste begins four day visit to Horn of Africa

16 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman dies and two men seriously injured in crash in Co Carlow

16 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube