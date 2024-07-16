Browne McMonagle starts Killarney Festival with double

Tuesday is day two of the July Festival at Killarney, where a seven-race card gets underway at 5.10pm.

Dylan Browne McMonagle will be looking to continue his good form in Kerry this evening.

On day one yesterday, the Donegal Jockey had two wins and two second placed finishes in his four rides with trainer Joseph O Brien.

He won on the 11/4 shot Apples and Banannas and on Galen at 4/9 while he also finished second on The Ginger Wizard and Sissi.

Elsewhere, Oisin Orr picked up a 41st win of the season in the UK, taking victory on My Harrison George at Ayr.