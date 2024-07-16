Parts of Gweedore face day long water outage

The people of Bungbeg and Meenanillar have been impacted by a major water outage since this morning.

The repair works look set to be finished at 6 o’clock this evening, however it could be 9pm tonight before for supplies to fully return.

A local Cllr has hit out at the repeated outages faced by the community.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says a choice is being made in not investing to see the issue resolved once and for all:

The utility has apologised for the inconvenience caused and says vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.