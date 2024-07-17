Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eye injection service to be rolled out to non-diabetic people in Donegal in coming months


Plans to extend the delivery of the intravitreal injection service to non-diabetics in Donegal has been welcomed by Cllr Albert Doherty.

As it stands now, only those with diabetes can avail of the procedure that involves the patient receiving an injection directly into their eye.

It was in relation a question submitted by the former member of the Regional Health Forum West in May regarding the Consultant Ophthalmologist post in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Its understood a business case is being made to see a second Community Consultant Ophthalmic Consultant Physician in the county.

Cllr Doherty says the roll out of the service in the coming months will be a relief to a number of patients who must do the long day trip to Sligo:

Eye injection service to be rolled out to non-diabetic people in Donegal in coming months

17 July 2024

17 July 2024
Calls for oncology pathway to be established at LUH emergency department

17 July 2024
Rare North Atlantic Right Whale spotted off Donegal coast

17 July 2024
Housing Agency downgrades one DCB semi detached home to partial remediation while other remains to be demolished

17 July 2024
