Letterkenny can no longer go without a Garda Superintendent – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

The absence of a Garda Superintendent in the Letterkenny needs to be addresses as a matter of urgency.

The role has been vacant since the promotion of Goretti Sheridan to Chief Superintendent for the county last February.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there has been a minimising of  a Garda presence in Donegal.

Only one new Garda has been stationed to Donegal and there’s 42 less in the force in the county since 2020.

Outgoing Chairperson of the JPC, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he’s trying to see this issue resolved:

