Olympics Countdown: Kelly McGrory can’t wait to experience first Olympic Games

Tir Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory is going to a first Olympic Games with the Irish relay squads.

The Limerick based sprinter has been selected as part of the mixed 4x400m and women 4x400m teams.

Kelly is hopeful she may get some track time in Paris but it depends on the schedule of the other team members in their individual events.

Ahead of the games Kelly has been running well, setting several personal bests and Donegal records in Malin, Brussels and in Rome at the European Championships.

Kelly has been telling Oisin Kelly she is very much looking forward to experiencing an Olympics for a first time