More signage around Letterkenny University Hospital – Cllr Kavanagh

There are calls for more signage in the vicinity of Letterkenny University Hospital.

At a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh told members there needs to be improved signage for the main hospital entrance, the short stay car park, and the Emergency Department entrance.

He’s also seeking a safety survey for the road crossing from the main hospital entrance.

Officials said this can be considered as part of the design process for the Kilmacrennan Road and Circular Road Active Travel Schemes.

Cllr Kavanagh agrees, but says the work needs to start now: