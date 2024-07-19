Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach inspired by work done at No Barriers Foundation

The Taoiseach visited the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny this evening, where he says he was inspired and motivated.

Simon Harris visited the county to attend the MacGill Summer School.

He addressed the crowd after a tour of the building and said that government has much to learn from facilities such as this one, saying partnerships between government and organisations who are paving the way forward in accessibility is a priority.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Mr Harris says Donegal is leading the way in impacting the lives of people with disabilities:

Listen the the Taoiseach’s address in full:

