Atheltics: Dewhirst misses out on 400m hurdles final, 5th for Erin Friel

Donegal’s Ethan Dewhirst just missed out on qualification for the 400 me

tres hurdles final at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia on Saturday morning.

The Tír Chonaill AC teenager finished fourth in his semi-final heat, in a time of 52.70 seconds.

However, it was not quick enough to earn him a place in the final as one of the two fastest losers.

Afterwards, he gave his reaction:

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC’s Erin Friel was on the Irish team that finished 5th in the 1,000 metres sprint relay along with team-mates Elena O’Sullivan, Katie Doherty and Maria Zakharenko.

Derry’s Conor Kelly competes in the 400m final this evening.