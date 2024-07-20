Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Atheltics: Dewhirst misses out on 400m hurdles final, 5th for Erin Friel

Donegal’s Ethan Dewhirst just missed out on qualification for the 400 me

tres hurdles final at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia on Saturday morning.

The Tír Chonaill AC teenager finished fourth in his semi-final heat, in a time of 52.70 seconds.

However, it was not quick enough to earn him a place in the final as one of the two fastest losers.

Afterwards, he gave his reaction:

Meanwhile, Letterkenny AC’s Erin Friel was on the Irish team that finished 5th in the 1,000 metres sprint relay along with team-mates Elena O’Sullivan, Katie Doherty and Maria Zakharenko.

Derry’s Conor Kelly competes in the 400m final this evening.

 

Pearse Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pearse Doherty optimistic about future of Ireland

20 July 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI growing concerned for whereabouts of man missing in Belfast

20 July 2024
Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he wants to be Taoiseach again

20 July 2024
451869505_7835087926582680_2738014898999222163_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Whale washed up on Toraigh beach

20 July 2024
Advertisement

