Olympics Countdown: Ireland Athletics Team Manager Teresa McDaid

Teresa McDaid left for Paris this week ahead of the Olympic Games in the French capital.

The Letterkenny native will be overseeing an Irish Athletics team at an Olympic Games for a second time after the Tokyo Games that ran under Covid restrictions in 2020.

Teresa has been involved with Ireland in all major championships since 2018 either as Operations or Team Manager.

Ireland have had success in big competitions in recent years and Teresa is hopefully there will be a medal for the Irish in France.

On the track, Donegal will be represented by Finn Valley’s Mark English in the 800m and Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory is part of the relay squads.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Teresa is excited about being part of another Olympic Games: