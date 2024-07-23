Almost 70,000 watch documentary on Seamus Coleman within 24 hours of release

Almost 70,000 views were recorded of the Everton Football Club documentary about Donegal soccer star Seamus Coleman within 24 hours of its release.

The story of Seamus Coleman – from unknown Irish youngster to bona fide Everton icon – is told in Everton TV’s exclusive feature-length documentary, SEAMUS, which went out on Sunday.

From the full-back’s early years in Killybegs, to cementing his place in the Blues’ history as an unforgettable figure, Coleman’s unique journey is told through the words of himself and those who know him best.

Naturally enough, it also recalls his days playing Gaelic football as well.

It features contributions from many famous names in the game, including David Moyes, Ian Holloway, and team-mates Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

And there’s even a interview with President Michael D. Higgins, who is a big soccer fan.

This is the link to the video which is available to view for free: