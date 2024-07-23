Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Inquest into death of Sean Rooney opens in Dublin

An inquest into the death of Private Seán Rooney has opened in Dublin today.

The 24 year old from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal was killed when the convoy he was travelling in came under fire in Lebanon on December 14th 2022.

A lawyer for Private Rooney’s family says the inquest should address the “noxious narrative” that he had taken a wrong turn before the fatal incident.

At a brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court today, solicitor Darragh Macken, questioned how a 24 year old with no UN driving licence had been allowed to be 13km to 16km from his convoy on a route not taken before. He said there were also questions about the vehicles being used.

He called on the UN to cooperate with the investigation into Private Rooney’s death being conducted by the coroner, Myra Cullinane.

An initial on the ground report has been carried out by UNIFIL following the incident.

However, there was uncertainty about whether that report could be made available to a public inquiry.

RTE News reports that the coroner confirmed Gardaí had also carried out a significant investigation into Private Rooney’s death as part of the inquest.

The inquest has been adjourned for further mention to September 20th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating spate of car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry

23 July 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Inquest into death of Sean Rooney opens in Dublin

23 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept pay deal

23 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating spate of car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry

23 July 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Inquest into death of Sean Rooney opens in Dublin

23 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept pay deal

23 July 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Intruder flees scene after being disturbed during break in in Burnfoot

23 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Family return from holidays to discover shed broken into in Inishowen

23 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube