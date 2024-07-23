Police investigating spate of car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry

An investigation has been launched following a number of recent car thefts and attempted burglaries in the Foyle Springs area of Derry.

Police are appealing for information which may assist with these reports, which at this time they believe may be linked.

On Friday the 12th of July at around midnight, it’s believed keys were taken from a house in Lowry’s Lane and a black Audi was reported stolen.

Two nights later, keys were taken from a house in Glenvale Park and a black Jaguar was reported stolen.

Meanwhile at around 5:30am on Sunday last, a resident was disturbed by an intruder trying door handles in Turasmore Park.

Another nearby house made a similar report around the same time.

Between Sunday and yesterday, a vehicle was broken into and keys to another car, a silver Kia, were taken and that vehicle subsequently reported stolen.

Two of the three cars – the Audi and the Jaguar – have since been recovered nearby in Sheriffs Glen and Marianus Park.