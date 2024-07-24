Homes and businesses in Bomany without water for at least five days

There are homes and businesses in Bomany that have been without water for at least five days.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told yesterdays special housing meeting of Donegal County Council that while he welcomes the news for an additional 100 social housing units to be delivered in Ballymacool by 2026, the utilities there need to be repaired.

He says the surrounding areas including Tullygay and Newmills are plagued with water outages, and one outage in particular that has been persistent since Friday.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Kelly says the issue must be addressed: